Conyers mother accused of drunk driving wrong way on I-85 with child in car

A Conyers woman is facing a long list of charges after state troopers say she drove drunk down the wrong side of Interstate 85 with her 8-year-old daughter unbuckled in the car.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol arrested 25-year-old Nala Sarabi Miller early Saturday after a pursuit in Coweta County. Investigators said Miller was allegedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-85 just after midnight when a trooper spotted her vehicle.

According to GSP, the trooper followed Miller and activated his blue lights, but instead of pulling over, she sped away. After a brief chase, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the car and discovering the unrestrained child inside.

Miller now faces a long list of charges, including DUI, endangering a child under 14 while DUI, failure to properly restrain a child under 8, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving in the emergency lane, no proof of insurance, fleeing and attempting to elude, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

The criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges do not appear to be related to Miller’s driving. The Georgia State Patrol has not yet provided additional details on those counts or what may have happened after the pursuit ended.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known where Nala Sarabi Miller was coming from or headed before the pursuit began.

It was unclear whether her blood alcohol level was tested or confirmed.

The circumstances behind the criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges remain under investigation.p.

Authorities have not released dash camera or body camera video from the arrest.

What's next:

Authorities said Miller’s daughter was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being released to family members. Miller remains in the Coweta County Jail.