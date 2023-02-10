Naked Georgia man spotted driving ambulance arrested for DUI

article

A naked Georgia man stole an ambulance and went for a joyride, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Residents spotted the ambulance driving aggressively without its headlights turned on near Mercer University Drive. Deputies said the ambulance also was seen doing burnouts in a parking lot.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene, but the ambulance did not stay put; it led deputies on a short chase.

(Cpl. George Witherspoon, BCSO H.E.A.T. Unit)

Eventually, the man ditched the ambulance, deputies said, and tried to make a run for it.

Deputies said they ended up taking the man into custody around Eisenhower Parkway.

The man, who was later identified as 48-year-old Bradley Jermaine Baker, was under the influence of narcotics, deputies said.

(Cpl. George Witherspoon, BCSO H.E.A.T. Unit)

Baker had active warrants out of Bibb and Douglas counties. He now also faces driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation, public indecency, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, and theft by taking.

He was booked into the Bibb County Jail where he was being held Friday without bond.