NAFTA, Green New Deal protesters disrupt Joe Biden Detroit rally

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's rally was disrupted by protesters shortly after taking the stage in Detroit Monday night.

Biden took the stage and shortly after he began speaking, a small group of NAFTA protesters were escorted out by security at Detroit Renaissance High School.

After that flap was settled, another disturbance arose with a large group of about 25 people holding Green New Deal signs and 'No on Joe' signs began chanting.

Supporters chanted back, "Let's go Joe" as Detroit police swarmed the protesters, escorting them out.

"Folks," Biden said numerous times. "This is one fo the things that Donald Trump is generating. This is not who we are, this is not who we are as a people. You've got a lot of crazy folks around. Look to every person, I am sorry folks."

Advertisement

At one point Biden looked at security and said "let them go."

The crowd disprupted Biden, who said folks numerous times as shouting broke out.

Biden spoke for slightly more than a half-hour following a cavalcade of star power sharing their endorsements of him, including former presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and music recording star Michael Bivens.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Mayor Mike Duggan were among the local politicians who took the stage sharing support for the former vice-president.