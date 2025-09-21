NAACP defends Cobb teachers disciplined over Charlie Kirk comments

The Brief Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said that the organization is standing behind the teachers, arguing their comments are protected under the First Amendment. Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale confirmed to FOX 5 that fewer than 15 employees were placed on administrative leave following the posts, and two were fired. Griggs urged both sides to tone down their rhetoric and move toward a more constructive dialogue.



The president of the Georgia NAACP is speaking out after several Cobb County educators were placed on leave or fired for social media posts made shortly after the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

NAACP addresses teacher firings

What they're saying:

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said that the organization is standing behind the teachers, arguing their comments are protected under the First Amendment.

"It’s our position that people are protected by their First Amendment rights," Griggs said. "You may not like the type of speech they’ve used in their personal capacity, but there are protections under the First Amendment."

Griggs said the state conference and the Cobb County branch of the NAACP are investigating the situation and working to ensure the teachers involved have support.

Cobb County teachers disciplined over social media posts

The backstory:

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale confirmed to FOX 5 that fewer than 15 employees were placed on administrative leave following the posts, and two are no longer with the district. He said the actions were taken after parents and other staff members alerted officials.

Ragsdale stressed the decision was not political, but a matter of safety and disruption within the district.

"We really can have no room for employees of a school district who are seen as condoning, supporting, or cheering for a school shooter," Ragsdale said.

He added that the posts created disruption and left parents questioning whether their children were safe at school.

NAACP raising concerns over political climate

What they're saying:

Griggs, however, raised concerns about what he described as a political climate punishing individuals for speech that, in his view, does not rise to the level of hate speech.

"We’re concerned about the political climate that’s attempting to punish people for speech that doesn’t amount to hate speech," Griggs said.

Still, he urged both sides to tone down their rhetoric and move toward a more constructive dialogue.

"I think at this point we need to rein in the rhetoric on both sides and get to a place where America and Georgia can have a robust political conversation," Griggs said.

Firings, discipline over Charlie Kirk comments

Big picture view:

The backlash is not limited to Cobb County. Educators in Massachusetts, Florida, South Carolina and Pennsylvania are also facing suspension or investigation after posting comments about Kirk’s death. Other workers have been disciplined too.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta terminated an employee after discovering a social media post containing expletives.

Delta Air Lines suspended several employees for their posts about Kirk.

Additionally, an Emory University School of Medicine faculty member was also terminated.

Nationally, many other individuals have been suspended or terminated from their places of employment, and ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel's show has been taken off the air indefinitely.