Mysterious brown powder found during drug bust in Haralson County

article

A man and woman were recently arrested in Haralson County after they were spotted driving erratically and drugs were found during a traffic stop.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office says two sergeants with their Crime Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle on July 6 on Rockmart Road.

The female passenger, later identified as 39-year-old Amy Crumley or Aragon, jumped out and ran into nearby woods. St. Kirkland chased the female and detained her a short distance away. Methamphetamine was found in the area that Crumley was arrested.

Sgt. Benson told the male driver to get out of the truck and he complied. Benson reportedly observed a drug pipe when the driver, identified as 50-year-old Jeffery Brumbelow of Rockmart, exited the vehicle. The sergeant also found methamphetamine and four bags of an unidentified brown powder during a search.

Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine and could face additional charges once the substance in the bags is identified.