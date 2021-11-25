Musician Dave Koz kicks off Christmas tour in Atlanta

Is it really Christmas if Dave Koz doesn’t come to town?

Thankfully, we won’t need to find out this year, as the Grammy-nominated saxophonist is set to open his annual Christmas tour right here in metro Atlanta.

The 24th annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour launches Friday, November 26th at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, featuring the famed artist along with South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

After playing its opening date here in metro Atlanta, the tour will move across the country, wrapping up in San Jose, California on Dec. 23; along the way, the artists will perform a lineup of holiday classics along with their own biggest hits. Koz, of course, is no stranger to the Christmas songbook; the artist has released several holiday albums over the course of his career, including "Gifts of the Season," "A Smooth Jazz Christmas" and "Memories of a Winter’s Night."

Good Day caught up with Dave Koz last year ahead of his Christmas show, which was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic; at the time, the artist told us, "It's actually kind of been nice to be home for a minute. I haven't been home for 23 years, this time of year."

This year, Koz says he’s thrilled to be going back out on the road, spending the holidays with his friends and with fans across the country.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021 will take the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage Friday, Nov. 26th at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $41 and are available by clicking here. And click the video player in this article to check out our most recent chat with Mr. Koz!

