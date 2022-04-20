Music legend Don McLean reflects on 50 years of 'American Pie'

Few songs have equaled the cultural impact of "American Pie," the eight-and-a-half-minute folk-rock anthem written and performed by Don McLean. Now, 50 years after the song topped the music charts, McLean will perform it live for fans at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Tickets are on-sale now for McLean’s "2022 American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour" stop in Atlanta, happening Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Celebrating the groundbreaking single — which was inducted into the Library Of Congress National Recording Registry in 2017 — McLean says the tour will feature classics from the "American Pie" album along with later material from his prolific career.

It’s been a busy few months for the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, who was back in the headlines late last year when Taylor Swift’s "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" broke McLean’s record for the lengthiest record to ever top the pop charts (Swift’s song clocks in at more than 10 minutes). McLean also recently released a new music video for his classic song "Vincent," and the artist is planning to release a children’s book inspired by "American Pie" titled "Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable" this summer.

We recently had the chance to catch up with Don McLean to talk about his current tour and upcoming projects; to watch the interview, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on next month’s show at Atlanta Symphony Hall.