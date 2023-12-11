Muscogree County Sheriff's Office investigator arrested for possession of child porn

An investigator with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for Possession with Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography, according to Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The investigator was identified as Corey Joseph Brand.

The sheriff released the following statement:

"This type of criminal behavior is absolutely unacceptable. We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal and local partners on this case. This is still an ongoing investigation that may result in more criminal charges."

The sheriff's office did not provide any details on what led to the discovery of the criminal act.

Muscogee County is the home of Columbus.