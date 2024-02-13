Muscogee County Sheriff's Office makes 46 arrests during Operation One Fight

The Muscogee Sheriff's Office is claiming their Operation One Fight was a "huge success."

According to the sheriff's office, they made 46 arrests, including 6 confirmed gang members.

They served 30 felony warrants resulting in 34 felony charges; served 17 misdemeanor warrants resulting in 28 misdemeanor charges; seized 11 firearms plus 2 stolen firearms; recover 1 stolen vehicle; seized $20,050 worth of drugs; and seized 1,619 grams of illegal drugs.

The sheriff's office says it partnered with several law enforcement agencies for the operation on Feb. 9 ad 10. They included Lee County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Ft. Moore CID, Russell County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, the United States Marshal's Services, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and additional federal partners.

The operation was aimed at apprehending wanted fugitives and curtailing criminal activity, while taking as many gang members, firearms, and narcotics off the streets as possible, according to the sheriff's office.