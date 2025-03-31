Mummified body discovered in southeast Atlanta home sparks death investigation

article

The Brief A mummified body was discovered in a southeast Atlanta home, prompting a death investigation. Investigators found no overt signs of trauma or foul play at the scene. The identity of the deceased and the duration the body was at the location remain unknown.



A death investigation was opened following the discovery of a body in a southeast Atlanta home.

The body appeared to have become mummified.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the body at a home in the 3500 block of Forest Park Road.

Investigators said there were no overt signs of trauma or foul play.

What we don't know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed or released.

It is unclear how long the body has been there.