Multiple women sue drug rehab center for alleged sexual abuse by former director

The Brief Several women have filed a lawsuit against Crossroads Treatment Center, accusing the former program director of sexual harassment and abuse during their treatment. The lawsuit alleges that the center was negligent in its hiring and supervisory processes, leading to patients being sexually assaulted by Roderick Branscomb between 2021 and 2023. The plaintiff Wanda Butler claims she was threatened with expulsion from the treatment program if she did not succumb to Branscomb's sexual demands. Crossroads Treatment Centers has responded to the indictment of Branscomb by highlighting their cooperation with the investigation and emphasizing their commitment to patient safety and high-quality care. The attorney for the plaintiffs underscores the need for justice for the survivors and acknowledges a pattern of exploitation observed in opioid treatment programs.



A lawsuit has been filed by several women who sought drug addiction treatment at Crossroads Treatment Center in LaGrange. The women claim the methadone clinic's now former program director sexually harassed and abused them.

The lawsuit alleges the center was negligent in hiring, training, supervising, and retaining Roderick Branscomb, and led to multiple patients, at their most vulnerable time, being sexually assaulted between 2021 and 2023.

Branscomb, who is currently being held in the Troup County Jail on multiple sex crime charges, is no longer at the facility.

"I'm not scared of him," says one of the plaintiffs, Wanda Butler.

The lawsuit claims Branscomb began requiring Butler and other recovering women to hug him and fondle them.

Butler alleges in the lawsuit Branscomb threatened to get her kicked out of the program if she did not agree to "allow him certain sexual gratification, and not tell anyone about his inappropriate sexual misconduct.

The suit goes on to say Butler was coerced into engaging in intercourse with the then program director.

"I came to Crossroads looking for treatment, looking for answers, I did nothing wrong," says Butler.

In a statement, Crossroads Treatment Centers says:

"We are aware of the Georgia Attorney General’s indictment of Mr. Branscomb. Mr. Branscomb is a former employee and has not been affiliated with our organization since 2023. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities throughout the investigation and assist with the conclusion of any legal proceedings.

"While there has been no alleged wrongdoing by Crossroads as an organization, we take patient and employee safety extremely seriously. Crossroads conducts background screens, reference checks, licensure verifications, and other reviews as part of our hiring process, including with respect to the individual in question. We have a long legacy of providing high-quality care in Georgia, and we remain committed to ensuring successful, safe substance use disorder treatment for all the patients and families who depend on us."

One of the plaintiffs' attorneys says there must be justice for the survivors and is encouraging them to reach out to someone for help.

"This is not the first case like this that we've seen involving opioid treatment and people taking advantage of addiction to sexually exploit women," explains Nathaniel Foote, Butler's attorney.