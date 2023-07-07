Multiple-vehicle crash on I-85 NB near Cleveland Avenue
article
ATLANTA - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound near Cleveland Avenue has blocked two lanes.
The crash was reported at 3:25 p.m. It is expected to be cleared around 4 p.m.
Motorists may want to choose an alternate route in the meantime.
It is unknown if anyone was injured. Several people were seen standing near the crashed vehicles.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.