Multiple-vehicle crash on I-85 NB near Cleveland Avenue

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound near Cleveland Avenue has blocked two lanes.

The crash was reported at 3:25 p.m. It is expected to be cleared around 4 p.m.

Motorists may want to choose an alternate route in the meantime.

It is unknown if anyone was injured. Several people were seen standing near the crashed vehicles.

