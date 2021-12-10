Multiple suspected gang members arrested, Athens-Clarke County police say

At least 6 people believed to be affiliated with gangs have been taken into custody, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Kendrick Jackson, 20-year-old Xavier Mitchell, 19-year-old Markeith Martin, 18-year-old Alijah Nelson, 20-year-old Trayvon Shields and 19-year-old Davion Mitchell were arrested during the investigation.

Four weapons and property from several recent burglaries were recovered by law enforcement during the course of these arrests, police say.

Each suspect faces several charges. Jackson was charged with loitering and prowling and carrying a weapon without a license. While Xavier Mitchell faces charges for giving false information.

Martin is charged with burglary, and Nelson was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Oglethorpe County.

Shields was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, and Davion Mitchell was arrested for carrying a weapon without a license.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s Gang Unit, FBI Safe Streets Gang Task

Force, and the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force assisted in the arrests.



