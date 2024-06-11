4 people reportedly shot at food court in downtown Atlanta, mayor says

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at Peachtree Center in the 200 block of Peachtree Road NE near the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Atlanta.

Police confirmed that multiple people have been shot and that the scene is still active. One of the people who was shot is the suspected shooter, according to Atlanta Police Department.

All four people who were shot are alert and breathing, according to police.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also posted on social media about the shooting.

The mayor said that 4 people were shot in the Peachtree Center food court and the building was placed on lockdown. Dickens says that he is at the Public Safety Headquarters with the chief of police.

Amina Sam was in the hotel district for a conference when police officers first arrived.

"They told us it was an active shooter," said Sam. "He shot four people. We watched two people get wheeled out. One was an elderly man that had a baby on his lap, going to the ambulance and they told us the shooter was caught very recently. We saw him being put in handcuffs. It was insane. So many cops, so many guns."

Sam, who is visiting from New York, said she was just in The Hub on Monday getting her nails done. "I am leaving in a couple of hours. I just wanted to enjoy the city."

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Atlanta police have a portion of Peachtree Road in Downtown Atlanta taped off where multiple people were shot on June 11, 2024.

Atlanta Fire Rescue also responded to the incident to assist the police department.

At this time, no other information has been released about the suspected shooter or victims.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.