Multiple people in custody after police catch stolen car in Cobb County, officials say

Cobb County police have taken multiple people into custody after officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the incident began when officers spotted the vehicle near Windy Hill Road and South Cobb Drive.

While trying to stop the vehicle, officials say multiple people tried to get out and ran off. Officers were able to find and apprehend everyone reportedly involved.

FOX 5 cameras saw police officers inspecting a car at a Citgo gas station on Windy Hill Road. Officers were handcuffing multiple people and putting them in patrol cars.

Authorities say no officers or suspects were injured in the incident.

Investigators have not released the identity of anyone involved or what charges they may be facing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.