Multiple 'No Kings' events planned for Saturday in Georgia

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The Brief Events are planned in communities statewide on Saturday, Oct. 17. Organizers say the day will focus on voter participation and election-protection efforts. Georgia early voting runs through Oct. 30, ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.



More than 40 No Kings events are planned across Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 17. Organizers are emphasizing voter participation, including making early-voting plans and learning about election-protection efforts. The events come as early voting is underway for Georgia’s midterm election.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30, with Election Day set for Nov. 3. Voters can check registration, sample ballots and polling information through the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The No Kings movement began with a nationwide mobilization in June 2025 and has since held additional demonstrations. For Saturday’s action, organizers describe events as largely nonpartisan voter-participation activities building on the movement’s earlier gatherings.

Georgia event schedule

Atlanta area

Atlanta: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CT Martin Natatorium; 11 a.m. to noon at Springdale Park; noon to 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park for a march and election-protection training; and 10 a.m. to noon at 1004 Virginia Ave. NE.

Canton: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waleska Street and Riverstone Parkway.

Conyers: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Center Street and Green Street SW.

Decatur: 10 a.m. to noon across from the VA hospital at Clairmont Lake; noon to 3 p.m. at North Decatur Road, Scott Boulevard and Medlock Road; and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Covington Highway at Memorial Drive.

Douglasville: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Cobb: 1 to 3 p.m.

Fayetteville: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Fayetteville County Courthouse.

Johns Creek: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Parkway/Medlock Bridge Road.

Roswell: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heart of Roswell Park.

Sandy Springs: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Smyrna: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Village Green Park.

Snellville: 10 a.m. to noon at 4514 Lenora Church Road.

Suwanee: 3 to 5 p.m. at Town Center Park.

North and Central Georgia

Cartersville: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the reported listing did not provide a specific location.

Cornelia: 10 a.m. to noon.

Gainesville: Noon to 2 p.m. at Poultry Park.

Greensboro: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Highway 44 and Linger Longer Road.

Jasper: 10 a.m. to noon at Peace Park.

Madison: 10:30 a.m. to noon near the post office on South Main Street.

Toccoa: 2 to 4 p.m. across from Bells.

Woodstock: 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the Chambers at City Center.

West and South Georgia

Albany: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the reported listing did not provide a specific location.

Baldwin: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Roadside Park.

Carrollton: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MLK Memorial Beloved Community Park.

Clayton: Noon to 2 p.m. at the courthouse square.

Griffin: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Griffin Auditorium.

McDonough: 1 to 2:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Newnan: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Historic Downtown Courthouse.

Valdosta: 3 to 4 p.m.

Waycross: 1 to 3 p.m. at 1921 Memorial Drive.

Athens and coastal Georgia

Athens: A decorated car caravan is listed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; a banner brigade at Homewood Village Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to noon; sign waving at Gaines School Road and Cedar Shoals Drive from 10 a.m. to noon; a gathering at Alps Road and Baxter Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and voter outreach to football fans in front of Ben & Jerry’s from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Near Savannah: An event is planned near Tybee Island City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lincolnton: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; this is the closest confirmed event listed for the Augusta area.

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