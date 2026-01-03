1 dead in multi-vehicle wreck on Hwy 78 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One woman is dead after a morning wreck involving multiple vehicles in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The wreck was reported around 6 a.m. along Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial Boulevard.
All lanes on eastbound Highway 78 were blocked for several hours. Crews managed to clear the road around noon.
What we don't know:
The official cause of the wreck has not been released, but according to DeKalb County police, the crash may have been caused by a wrong-way driver.
Police have not identified the woman who died at the scene.
The Source: Information from DeKalb County Police and Georgia Department of Transportation.