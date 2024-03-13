Multi-vehicle crash on I-20EB near I-285 slowing down drivers

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 EB before Interstate 285 is causing serious delays this morning.

The crash, which appears to involve a tractor-trailer, was reported around 1:30 a.m.

Follow @SKYFOX Traffic on X for the latest traffic updates

As of 7 a.m., 3 lanes were blocked, with one lane of traffic moving slowly. Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the crash will clear around 7:30 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries associated with the crash.

Another crash has been reported on I-285EB at New Northside Drive, One lane is currently blocked.

A crash on US-78 WB at Hugh Howell Road in DeKalb County is also slowing down drivers.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.