Multi-vehicle crash on I-20EB near I-285 slowing down drivers
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 EB before Interstate 285 is causing serious delays this morning.
The crash, which appears to involve a tractor-trailer, was reported around 1:30 a.m.
As of 7 a.m., 3 lanes were blocked, with one lane of traffic moving slowly. Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the crash will clear around 7:30 a.m.
At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries associated with the crash.
Another crash has been reported on I-285EB at New Northside Drive, One lane is currently blocked.
A crash on US-78 WB at Hugh Howell Road in DeKalb County is also slowing down drivers.
