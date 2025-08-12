Multi-agency drug bust yields $750K in meth, mushrooms, and marijuana

article

The Brief A multi-agency operation intercepted a package containing 8 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine at the Villas Del Mirasol apartment complex in Roswell. The search uncovered additional drugs, including crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, along with drug packaging materials and over $10,000 in cash, suggesting the apartment was used as a conversion lab. Mariel Galan-Arguello and Martin Domingo were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, with the investigation still ongoing.



Three-quarters of a million dollars’ worth of illegal drugs are off the streets after a multi-agency bust earlier this month. Two people were also arrested.

What we know:

The Roswell Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations intercepted a package on Aug. 2 addressed to someone at the Villas Del Mirasol apartment complex in Roswell. Inside, investigators found 8 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine.

IThe investigators used the package as a means to surveil the apartment, which was located along Old Holcomb Bridge Way. While under surveillance, detectives delivered the package on August 7, observing the residents who lived inside. A search warrant was then executed.

Mariel Galan-Arguello and Martin Domingo were detained at the scene.

Martin Domingo and Mariel Galan-Arguello (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Police said the search uncovered six more bottles of liquid methamphetamine, along with crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, drug packaging materials, ledgers, multiple cell phones, digital scales and more than $10,000 in cash. They also found bottles of a chemical agent used to convert liquid methamphetamine into crystal form, leading detectives to believe the apartment was being used as a conversion lab.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of more than $750,000, police said.

What's next:

Domingo and Galan-Arguello were booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking cocaine.

What you can do:

The Roswell Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or StopCrimeATL.org.