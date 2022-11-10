Expand / Collapse search
11-year-old boy hospitalized in drive-by shooting at DeKalb County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A drive-by shooting near a DeKalb County home has left an 11-year-boy fighting for his life in the hospital.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 1200 block of Muirforest Drive.

At the scene, officers found the 11-year-old victim shot in the hip.

According to witnesses, the shots were fired by people in two vehicles as they passed by the home.

Medics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition.

Investigators have not released the names of any suspects in the shooting or determined what caused the violence.

If you have any information about the case, call the DeKalb County Police Department.
 