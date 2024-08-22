Movie trailer for Mealopolis, filmed in Georgia, pulled for fake quotes

article

Lionsgate has pulled the trailer for its upcoming film Megalopolis from the internet after it was found to contain fabricated quotes from film critics, according to Variety.

The studio issued a statement apologizing to both the critics and the film's director, Francis Ford Coppola, calling the mistake an "inexcusable" error in their vetting process. The statement concluded with a blunt admission: "We screwed up. We are sorry."

This trailer mishap is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the $120 million production. Last month, Variety exclusively obtained video showing Coppola attempting to kiss young female extras on the set.

Megalopolis features a star-studded cast led by Adam Driver, alongside Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, and more. Much of the film was shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

Additionally, the Francis Ford Coppola Group recently introduced a new hotel concept in Peachtree City called The All-Movie Hotel.

The film is set to hit theaters on Sept. 27.