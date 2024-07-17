Movie prop bomb causes scare in Roswell neighborhood

A movie prop caused a bit of a panic in Roswell on Tuesday morning.

The Roswell Police Department says one of the city's Public Works employees was working in a neighborhood near Old Alabama Road when they saw what they thought was a bomb.

The employee immediately called the police.

After responding with the explosive ordinance detection K-9 team, investigators say they learned the "explosive device" was actually a highly detailed movie prop.

(Roswell Police Department)

Officials say the prop was thrown in the trash by a nearby resident who works in the film industry.

"To prevent any further confusion, the prop was disassembled before being returned to the cinematic trash alongside ‘Sharknado 4,’" the police department joked on Facebook.

Police say they are thankful it was a false alarm, but noted that the situation perfectly illustrated the principle of "see something, say something."