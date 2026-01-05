Move It Monday: Activate Atlanta in Alpharetta

The Brief Activate Atlanta (Alpharetta) is an immersive gaming facility which recently opened at 3020 Winward Place (just off of Georgia 400 at Exit 11). Groups can book 60- or 90-minute windows inside Activate Atlanta (Alpharetta), which features several high-tech game rooms inside. Each of those rooms features interactive games with multiple levels — and as you progress, your scores are tracked through electric wristbands issued at the beginning of the experience.



If your New Year's Resolution involves improving both your physical and mental fitness, there's a place in Alpharetta that's ready to help you reach your goals...one level at a time!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours working up a sweat at Activate Atlanta (Alpharetta), the immersive gaming facility which recently opened at 3020 Winward Place (just off of Georgia 400 at Exit 11). We're no strangers to Activate here at Good Day; we've previously visited the Buckhead location a few times, demonstrating the "video-game-come-to-life" concept for viewers and having an absolute blast while doing it.

So, here's how it works: groups can book 60- or 90-minute windows (there's also an All You Can Play pass) inside Activate Atlanta (Alpharetta), which features several high-tech game rooms inside. Each of those rooms features interactive games with multiple levels — and as you progress, your scores are tracked through electric wristbands issued at the beginning of the experience. Games include Strike (which is kind of like an electronic version of dodgeball), Pipes (which involves identifying the correct portals through which to toss your teammate a ball), and Mega Grid (played on an LED floor with light-up tiles and wall buttons).

And trust us, doing well really does mean getting in a full physical and mental workout; you'll burn calories and bond with your fellow players, and probably won't have time to realize you're doing either one!

For more information on booking time at Activate Atlanta (Alpharetta), click here. And click the video player to check out our morning "getting in the game" at the new location!