Move for a Life Time fundraiser adds meaning to movement

You already know that working out is good for your own health. But thanks to a special event happening this weekend, your workout can also be good for the entire community.

This Saturday, March 7th, Life Time athletic clubs across the country will host Move for a Life Time, a high-energy fundraising event benefiting Children’s Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation. The concept is simple: clubs will host a variety of group workout experiences (ranging in length from 90 minutes to three hours), and both members and non-members can register for the classes. Registration for the event is $15 or $30 depending on the class length, and locally, the money will be split between Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Life Time Foundation, a nonprofit supporting youth nutrition, youth movement, and healthy planet initiatives.

Saturday’s classes will begin at 9 a.m. in each time zone, and will cover a wide range of fitness activities including cycling, yoga, strength, dance, and other classes. Life Time leaders have set a goal of raising $1.5 million over the course of the day across its network of more than 165 clubs in the U.S. and Canada.

One of the more recent additions to that Life Time network is the Druid Hills location (1515 Sheridan Road Northeast), which opened in December 2024 and was featured on Good Day Atlanta the following month. The 65,000 square-foot club features an indoor and an outdoor pool, nine pickleball courts, six outdoor tennis courts, and devoted studios for workouts including cycling, Pilates, and yoga.

Members may register for Move for a Life Time on the Life Time app, and non-members may register here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Life Time Druid Hills, working up a sweat while learning more about this special event!

The Source: Information for this story comes from Life Time online materials and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



