Two injured in southeast Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex along Moury Avenue on Sept. 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a double shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Monday.

Officers were called out shortly after 6 p.m. to Moury Avenue SE near Thirkeld Avenue SW. Crime scene tape surrounded the block.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found two men, ages 18 and 19, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, while the 19-year-old was shot in his back.

The 18-year-old was driven to the hospital, while the 19-year-old was transported by ambulance.

Both were alert, conscious, and breathing.

The names of the victims were not released.

APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.