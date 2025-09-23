15-year-old boy injured in southeast Atlanta shooting

article

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being shot in southeast Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to 156 Moury Ave. SE around 6:40 p.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound, according to a preliminary statement from Atlanta police.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have not identified the shooter or released what led up to the shooting.