Mountain Park Fire mourning death of former firefighter
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Mountain Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue has announced the death of former firefighter Riley Parker.
According to a Facebook post, Parker joined the volunteer fire department in 2005 and stayed for several years.
Parker graduated from Roswell Fire Academy in 2010 and achieved the rank of lieutenant while serving with Mountain Park Fire.
Parker was married and is survived by his wife, daughters, son and other family members, according to his obituary.