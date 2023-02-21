Police: 'Dangerous' felon on the run after Clayton County shooting

article

Authorities are searching for a "dangerous" felon wanted for a shooting in Clayton County last week.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 18. On that day, police responded to a call about a shooting on the 700th block of Mount Zion Road.

At the scene, officers found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Bryant Kelsey.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials have not released current condition or their identity.

Police say Kelsey is now wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The wanted man was last seen driving his mother's black Cadillac with the Georgia license plate CFN7073.

Investigators say that Kelsey is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information that could help police find Kelsey, call 911 immediately.