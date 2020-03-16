Motorist drives past security guards and gets into airport secured area

Officials confirm a motorist breached security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by driving past security guards into a sensitive area where planes line up to take off.

It happened on Thursday morning. At the checkpoint station, private guards who work for the city saw the motorist and called police. Officers pursued the driver who late explained she followed her GPS and wound up going in the wrong direction.

That explanation seemed odd to a security expert who reviewed the video of the layout of the checkpoint. The expert could not understand why a driver -- looking at all the signage -- would not simply turn around instead of going right through.

Sources tell FOX 5 that the motorist -- instead of going into the marked entrance -- went on the side where vehicles exit. And the gate for the exit was not operable last Thursday, according to sources. It apparently is back up and running as normal.

Police could have but did not charge the driver.