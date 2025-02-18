Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after NE Atlanta crash

article

A motorcyclist remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving another vehicle in northeast Atlanta.

The collision occurred Monday night at the intersection of Briarcliff Road and Emory Road. According to police, the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike upon impact.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the crash or whether charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.