Teen motorcyclist found dead days after crash in DeKalb County woods

A teen is dead after a weekend crash involving a motorcycle in DeKalb County, police said. Police didn't discover the body until days later, though.

What we know:

DeKalb police said the 17-year-old boy's body was discovered at 1:40 p.m. Monday near the woodline at the intersection of N. Indian Creek Drive and Indian Creek Way. However, officers believe the crash happened on Saturday.

The victim was driving his motorcycle on the road when he crashed, according to police.

Police said officers believe the crash only involved the motorcycle.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police didn't provide a time when the crash happened on Saturday.