Motorcyclist dead after hitting truck at high rate of speed early Saturday morning, police say

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a truck early Saturday morning near North Avenue and John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

According to Atlanta Police Department, it happened around 4 a.m. Police say that it appears a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle hit a 2020 Dodge Ram truck head on at a high rate of speed.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and listed as stable. The driver's exact condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation. Check back for updates.