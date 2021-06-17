Motorcycle stunt rider dies attempting world record jump at Moses Lake Airshow

A local stunt rider has died from injuries sustained while attempting to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Grant County.

Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, the Grant County coroner said.

Harvill was attempting to jump the length of a football field on his motorcycle during a performance at the Moses Lake Airshow when he crashed. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but later passed away, officials said.

Harvill is from Ephrata, Wash., a city with a population of about 8,000 in Grant County.

In a statement on Facebook, the Moses Lake Airshow said:

"We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow - the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was injured during his warm-up before the jump and has been taken to the hospital. We do not have more information at this time regarding the incident.

Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery. All proceeds from today’s jump will be donated to Alex to contribute to his medical expenses."

Harvill had previously set a world record in 2013 when he jumped from one dirt ramp to another 297 feet away.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to confirm the exact cause and manner of death, which is standard procedure, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

