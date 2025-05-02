Motorcycle racing roars through Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend

The Brief Motorcycle racing returns to North Georgia this weekend, as MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta takes over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is the second round of the 2025 MotoAmerica season, and this weekend will feature five classes of motorcycle racing. Qualifying for the weekend begins on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will feature all-day competition.



What’s better than motorcycle racing at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta? Easy: three full days of motorcycle racing!

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta takes over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today through Sunday, bringing the fastest racers on two wheels to Braselton for non-stop action on the historic track. How fast are we talking? Let’s just say you can expect Superbikes streaming past you at an astonishing blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 190 miles per hour! Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is the second round of the 2025 MotoAmerica season, and this weekend will feature five classes of motorcycle racing: Superbike, Motovation Supersport, Stock 1000, Mission King of The Baggers, and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we were live on the track as qualifying for the weekend began; Saturday and Sunday will feature all-day competition. MotoAmerica is also famous for its "unmatched" fan access, including an open paddock experience allowing fans to meet and talk to their favorite riders. There’s also a free Kids Zone on-site, filled with activities for the sport’s youngest fans, including carnival games and balance bikes.

Oh, and did we mention the chance for fans to actually jump on a bike and log some laps? It’s possible with the Dunlop ECSTAR Suzuki Two Seat Superbike Experience, which raises money for the racetrack safety nonprofit Roadracing World Action Fund. It’s $500 (including three-day event access and parking), and allows brave guests to ride around Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour with a professional racer!

The action at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (5300 Winder Highway in Braselton) continues through 6 p.m. today and begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the event, click here.