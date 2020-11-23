Mom's boyfriend accused of fatally stomping 3-year-old's head into the ground, police say

article

A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of brutally killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son.

Detectives with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a local hospital in response to the suspicious death of the toddler.

The little boy was diagnosed with severe head trauma and the suspect, Santos Rodriguez, 24, initially told medical personnel and investigators his girlfriend’s child had fallen off a razor scooter and struck his head on the pavement.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation where Rodriguez eventually admitted to losing his temper and repeatedly stomping the child’s head into the ground.

Police said the fatal incident occurred at a residence in the 500 block of West Victoria Street.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Rodriguez was transported to the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center and booked for murder. He is being held without bail.

The motive for this incident is under continuous investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Montez at 909-384-5762 or by email at montez_ti@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at 909-384-5659 or by email at king_ja@sbcity.org.