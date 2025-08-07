Mother who jumped into Stone Mountain lake to save child has died

article

The Brief A mother has died after jumping into Stone Mountain Lake to save her 9-year-old daughter. The child was rescued by her brother, but the mother could not be revived. Maria Elvia is remembered as a selfless and devoted parent.



A mother who was hospitalized after jumping into Stone Mountain Lake to save her 9-year-old daughter has died, according to a post by her family on GoFundMe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother, daughter rescued from Stone Mountain Lake

What we know:

Maria Elvia, 44, was walking with her husband and four children afternoon along an offshoot of the Cherokee Trail when the family stopped near the lake. According to relatives, the youngest child, Clara, slipped off a wet rock and fell into the deep water. Maria, who could not swim, leapt in without hesitation to save her.

Her son, Elvis, jumped in after them and managed to pull his sister to safety. But Maria began to struggle in the water. The children’s father also entered the lake and was able to get Maria closer to shore, but she remained submerged and unresponsive.

Stone Mountain Park police arrived around 3:05 p.m., about four minutes after Maria went under. Officers pulled her from the water and immediately began CPR before paramedics rushed her to Emory DeKalb Hospital, where she was placed in the ICU. Despite medical efforts, Maria did not survive.

Her daughter Clara was treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is expected to recover.

What they're saying:

Maria Elvia is being remembered as a devoted mother and wife whose final act was one of courage and selflessness. Her family said she always put her loved ones first, and that her brave attempt to save her daughter reflects the kind of person she was.

A fundraiser has been launched to help cover Maria’s hospital bills, funeral costs, and the expenses of transporting her body back to her home country, as was her wish. Funds will also support her grieving husband and children, the youngest of whom is only nine years old.

Authorities have not officially released the names of those involved, but the family has shared the story publicly.