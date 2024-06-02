Mother speaks out after her 2 kids drowned over Memorial Day weekend: “If it don't look right don't do it"

A family in West Philly is grieving after two kids drowned in a pool over Memorial Day weekend.

FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin spoke to the heartbroken mother just hours after she made the gut-wrenching decision to pull them off of life support.

Her son and daughter both died after drowning in a pool and as she reflects on their life, she also has a message for other parents.

"They wasn't in there no more than like three, four minutes," said the grieving mom. "And then they called their name. I say, I don't think they playing, when they jumped in. They were at the bottom of the pool."

Brittney McWhite is preparing to do what no parent should ever have to do, bury their child. However, in her case, she’s laying to rest two children after her 11 and 14-year-old drowned in a pool.

"When we got there I was like okay i'll help set up the food. Kids were playing in the pool. They were playing like a game where you go down Marco Polo and you hold your breath people come up with the most when they come outside. I didn't see the children. And so they were in a water. And I'm like looking around or whatever I say the water. I didn't see nobody," the mom recalled.

Which was a surprise, because she says both of her kids could swim.

The family was attending a Memorial Day weekend party in Gloucester when the drowning incident occurred.

Although London Marie and Wadale were quickly pulled from the pool, the damage was already done.

For the past week, the siblings were placed on life support before the family made a difficult decision Sunday.

"Keeping my child hooked onto a machine the rest of their life is not ideally what any parent should want for their children so today me and dad decided to end life support," said the mom.

McWhite described London Marie and Wadale as total opposites but they couldn’t live without each other. London Marie would have turned 12 next week and Wadale graduated the 8th grade.

"I know they’re at peace it's just very devastating," said McWhite. "Not to lose one child but two I think that's more challenging because you can't stomach that but you have to keep going."

Especially for her four other children. Even during her time of grief, she wants other parents to let her story be a reminder. Especially heading into the summer and pool season.

"You can be in a water for a minute until you actually get a pulse. You're losing oxygen and the severity case they lost a lot of oxygen.

To prevent drowning, the CDC suggests:

learning basic swimming and water safety skills

having a fence that encloses the pool

supervising children closely

wearing a life jackets and

learning CPR

"Always have a set of eyes. Prevent your kids from playing games. Make sure the pool is safe, make sure if it don't look right don't do it. Because once you lose your child is Yeah, it's hard. It's really hard to stomach," said McWhite.