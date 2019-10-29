Mother, son thank Gwinnett County firefighters who helped with birth

A metro Atlanta mother gave a heartfelt "thank you" on Tuesday to the Gwinnett County first responders who helped deliver her baby in the middle of a parking lot.

It was one year and a few days ago that Courtney Ruben was in labor and on her way to the hospital -- but her baby boy couldn't wait.

Her mom pulled their car off outside a restaurant on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

It was freezing and pouring down rain but Courtney said before she could panic, help arrived.

Little Lennon came into the world on October 26, 2018. Maybe not in the ideal location, but happy and healthy all the same.

The firefighters said it was a rewarding experience to meet Courtney and Lennon a year later.