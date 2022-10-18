Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office

article

A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office.

Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.

After an investigation, officials say they identified the two suspects in the crime as 46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and her son, 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland.

The family duo were both arrested by deputies in Pinellas County, Florida and are awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Officials charged the mother and son with 10 counts of theft by taking, receiving stolen property, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by possession of stolen mail, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and interference with government property. Kirkland-Murphy is also charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.