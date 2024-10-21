Mother shot to death at Gwinnett County apartments, gunman on the run

Gwinnett County police are searching for a gunman who killed a woman in front of her children at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

Officials say officers were called to the complex on the 1100 block of Gwinnett Station Circle in unincorporated Tucker shortly before 7:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman who had been shot at least once.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was a domestic situation that escalated into violence and are working to learn more about the situation.

While officials have not released the identity of the victim or suspect, they say they possibly had children together.

"My understanding, there was a family inside the apartment. The suspect might have lived there at one point or still lived there, but we know it's an isolated event between that suspect and the victim, who sadly is deceased right now," Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

FOX 5 cameras saw an active scene as crime scene technicians worked to gather evidence at the complex.

Neighbors told FOX 5's Tyler Fingert that the area is not safe, and they aren't shocked to hear about violence so close to home.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513.5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.