Mother reveals military dad's homecoming to kids at Cornelia restaurant

A heartwarming surprise unfolded at a Cornelia restaurant as a local mother orchestrated a homecoming her three sons will never forget — revealing their father’s return from overseas military service.

The Saravia family thought they were headed to Big Daddy’s restaurant for an ordinary dinner. Instead, they walked into a moment that would change their evening — and their memories — forever.

What they're saying:

"At first I came, I was confused. I just saw a big flash of light. I couldn’t see anything, I was blind," one of the boys said. "And then I could — I saw my dad. So I was just really happy and surprised."

Mom Jenny Saravia had learned just days earlier that her husband, Officer Jose Saravia, a nearly 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, would be returning home. She kept it a secret from their children, planning the emotional reveal with the help of friends and community members.

"A lot of sneaking around on the phone and text and e-mail, hoping they wouldn’t sneak up on me," she said.

Officer Saravia had not been home since September and was touched by the reaction he received.

"There seems to be like a lot of pride in this community for the military," he said.

Jenny acknowledged the challenges of raising the boys while Jose was deployed, saying, "It’s really rough. It’s rough by yourself, really seeing what the kids accomplish and what they’re doing and knowing he’s not here. And I know he wants to be, so that part’s hard."

Although Jose Saravia will soon deploy again, the family says they’re grateful for the time they have together and for the support from their community.

"We just thank you guys and we thank our community for being here and our family and friends for showing up for him and for our family," Jenny said.

The emotional reunion left few dry eyes in the restaurant — a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by military families and the joy of coming home.