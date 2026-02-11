Mother killed, 2-year-old injured in Bibb County shooting

The Brief Marquiz Deonte Brooks, 34, was arrested in the death of Ayana Smith. Smith, 28, was shot outside a Fulton Street home; her 2-year-old daughter was wounded but is stable. Brooks is charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held without bond.



A Macon man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night outside a residence on Fulton Street, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Fulton Street after a 911 call reporting a person down. When deputies arrived, they found 28-year-old Ayana Smith and her 2-year-old daughter suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital, where Smith later died. The child was reported to be stable, officials said.

Investigators made contact with a person of interest at the scene and transported him to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division for questioning. After further investigation, 34-year-old Marquiz Deonte Brooks was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is being held without bond.

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know the connection between Smith and Brooks.