Mother, infant missing in Thomas County, police asking for help to locate

article

The Thomasville Police Department is searching for Zadia Robinson and her one-month-old child, Akhi Robinson.

Police believe the woman and infant are together and they are concerned for their welfare.

Robinson was last seen around 11 a.m. July 21 in the 1100 block of N. Spair St.

If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts of Zadia and/or Akhi Robinson, please contact 911 or the Thomasville Police Department immediately.

Thomasville is located in Thomas County.