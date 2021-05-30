Mother desperate for answers after college student goes missing

The search is on for a missing college student last seen in Norcross. No one has spoken to 20-year-old Xavien Khalid Weatherly since Thursday night.

"I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. He’s my firstborn child," said Shannon Weatherly, sobbing.

Weatherly said the last time anyone spoke to her son was when he was leaving his uncle’s house.

"We don’t know what happened, I don’t even know what direction he went in when he left," she said.

So they tried calling.

"It just started going to voicemail and I haven’t heard from him since."

His disappearance has made a stressful for the family unbearable.

Three weeks ago, their house caught fire, displacing them. They have been staying in a hotel ever since. Weatherly thinks that the stress has caused her son’s depression to worsen.

Newnan Police confirm they are aware of the college student’s disappearance, but it is unclear if they have any leads.

He was last seen driving a 2015 Kia Optima with a Georgia license plate CAN 1934.

"This is not normal for him, at all," Weatherly said. "He does not just disappear and gone for days, my son doesn’t do stuff like that."

She asks anyone with information on Xavien’s disappearance to call Newnan Police at 770-254-2355.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.