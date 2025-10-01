Mother charged with son's death in April in Atlanta

article

The Brief Atlanta woman arrested in child’s April homicide case Kandice Grace, 32, charged with murder and cruelty to children Incident happened April 6 at a home on Scott Street SW



A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a child earlier this year in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police said 32-year-old Kandice Grace was taken into custody on Sept. 29. She is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children in the death of a juvenile male.

The homicide happened on April 6 at a residence on Scott Street SW, according to investigators. Grace has been booked into the Fulton County Jail for processing.

Mazi Simmons, 7, of Milledgeville, died on April 6, according to an online obituary. Grace was listed as Simmons' mother on the obituary. According to a GoFundMe for Simmons, Mazi was Grace's second child and her first child, Jordice, also died.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.