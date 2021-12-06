Mother and baby die in Cartersville house fire, husband badly burned

A young mother and her baby were killed in a house fire in Cartersville Sunday morning. Her husband is in the burn unit of a local hospital.

Cartersville Fire Battalion Chief Hagen Champion told FOX 5 News, crews were on the scene in less than five minutes. He said just as the first engines were pulling up to the home on Oakdale Drive they got word there were people inside.

"Obviously it changes the incident from just a simple fire to a rescue," said Battalion Chief Champion.

Firefighters made their way through the smoke and flames searching for anyone in the house.

"We go from a firefighting offensive mode of attack, and we change to what we call rescue mode, where we are performing a primary search when we know there's someone we're looking for," said Battalion Chief Champion.

Once inside, firefighters say they found 24-year-old Taylor Hammond and her 14-month-old baby girl, Lennon.

Hammond's husband, Brady, was badly burned on his hands and face and was rushed to the hospital.



Friends said the family had just moved into the house the day before. Monday, the U-Haul they used for the move was still in the driveway.

One family member said people have been asking what they can do. He said all they need right now are prayers.

Fire officials said it is too early to determine how the fire started.

