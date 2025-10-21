Motel transformed into affordable housing units near Atlanta Beltline

The Brief Beltline project supports city’s plan to create 5,000 affordable homes by 2030. Ralph David House opens in Reynoldstown with 56 units for the recently homeless. Focus on residents earning 30% or less of Atlanta’s median income.



The Atlanta Beltline, best known for its trails and vibrant public spaces, is now playing a major role in addressing one of the city’s most pressing challenges — affordable housing. City leaders say the Beltline is at the heart of Atlanta’s effort to build more than 5,000 affordable homes by 2030.

One of the latest successes in that initiative is the Ralph David House in Reynoldstown, a former motel that has been transformed into a new apartment community offering 56 affordable units for individuals and families who were recently homeless.

What they're saying:

The organization behind the project says it is specifically targeting residents who earn 30% or less of the area’s median income, ensuring that the city’s most vulnerable populations have access to safe, stable housing near the Beltline. Officials hope projects like this one will serve as a model for future developments as Atlanta continues working toward its 2030 housing goal.