Fulton County deputies arrest fugitive on sex exploitation charges

article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced a suspect on its most wanted list has been arrested on sexual exploitation charges.

The suspect, 30-year-old Neil Roberts Waters possessed an iPad containing depictions of lewd acts upon minors," according to the criminal indictment.

Waters faces nine count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

"I am proud of my team for working diligently to get this suspect off of the streets of Fulton County," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a statement.

Neil Roberts Waters, 30, is facing nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the location of any suspects or on an investigation can contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE