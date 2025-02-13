Most Wanted: Atlanta man wanted for 2 murders, hijacking of motor vehicle

article

The Brief Kmauri Burnett is wanted for two counts of murder and hijacking a motor vehicle in connection with violent crimes in Atlanta spanning from 2021 to 2023 . The investigation began with a carjacking on Jan. 7, 2021, followed by a fatal shooting minutes later , and continued with two more fatal shootings on April 20, 2023 . Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip anonymously online at www.StopCrimeATL.org , with a reward of up to $2,000 available.



Authorities are searching for Kmauri Burnett, who is wanted for two counts of murder and hijacking a motor vehicle in connection with multiple violent incidents in Atlanta.

What we know:

The investigation began on Jan. 7, 2021, when officers responded to 708 Spring St. NW at 11:20 p.m. regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim told police he had left his car running while picking up food when a suspect entered the vehicle and drove off. The victim attempted to stop the suspect but was threatened with a handgun. The stolen vehicle contained a black Alcatel iPad, wallet, and bank cards.

Just 35 minutes later, at 11:55 p.m., officers were called to Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro at 320 Luckie St. NW, where they found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound.

More than two years later, on April 20, 2023, at 6 a.m., officers responded to 2030 Main St. NW, where another male victim was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, police were called to 2479 Abner Terrace NW, where a third male victim was found shot. He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Burnett’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be submitted anonymously, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.