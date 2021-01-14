Most counties certify Senate runoffs as Friday's deadline approaches

article

It will still be a few days before Georgia officially certifies its two new U.S. senators.

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said that as of 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, 124 of the state’s 159 counties have certified the results of the Jan. 5 runoff.

The other 35 counties will have until the close of business on Friday to certify their tallies.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will review the final certifications on Tuesday, as Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and all state offices will be closed.

Sterling said he hopes there are no issues in the process.

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, beat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the appointed incumbent, by more than 40,000 votes to become the state’s first Black senator. Jon Ossoff beat incumbent Sen. David Perdue by more than 18,000 votes to become the current Senate’s youngest member, at 33.

Both are expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, the same day President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to take the oaths of their respective offices.

